3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $429,000

Don't miss out on this newer construction home on the Westside with tons of custom features! This open concept home features a vaulted ceiling, cook's kitchen with lots of cabinet and countertop space, a large master suit, steam shower, and beautiful hardwood floors. Entertain in the large fenced backyard and covered deck. Call Jason Lewis at 307-258-5000 today for your personal tour!

