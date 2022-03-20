Have you been waiting for a home with some land that is less than 10 minutes from town? Well, here it is! Bring your horses and toys to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath house that has amazing mountain views and is located just west of town. This home has many features, including a 1200 sq foot shop and has been newly remodeled inside. Give John Trost a call today to schedule your private tour at 307-259-0716
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $430,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Family members of a Casper high school student told the Natrona County school board that a student athlete had been convicted of sexual battery against her and asked why he hadn’t been barred from playing sports.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Authorities were responding to a man believed to be armed who barricaded himself into an Evansville home.
Authorities have not yet released a cause of death for the man whose body was found inside a home following a standoff in Evansville.
The mother of Robbie Ramirez, who was shot and killed by Albany County sheriff's deputy Derek Colling, alleges the five missing seconds and deleted audio were crucial pieces of evidence in the case.
The partial summary judgment comes after criminal charges were filed against Paul McCown in U.S. District Court last week.
Legislative leaders have asked a Senate panel to consider whether to launch a formal investigation into allegations recently brought against Sen. Anthony Bouchard.
The Eastridge Mall robbery suspect had not been found as of 3:30 p.m. Police described him as a man between the ages of 17 and 24, and between 5'10" and 6'2" tall with an "average build."
One of the men was found Tuesday night hiding under tumbleweeds near a creek. The other was found Wednesday morning north of Wheatland.
Wyoming Cowboys sharpshooter Drake Jeffries plans to pursue a professional career