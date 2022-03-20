 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $430,000

Have you been waiting for a home with some land that is less than 10 minutes from town? Well, here it is! Bring your horses and toys to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath house that has amazing mountain views and is located just west of town. This home has many features, including a 1200 sq foot shop and has been newly remodeled inside. Give John Trost a call today to schedule your private tour at 307-259-0716

