Quality new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! The Morgan Silver Series features an open floorplan, large kitchen with plenty of storage space, covered front porch, private master suite with walk-in closet and more! This home has been upgraded with a 3 car garage, central air, granite countertops throughout, LVT flooring on the entire 1st floor, revised kitchen with trash can pullout and stainless appliances, enlarged patio, additional windows, upgraded lighting and more! Estimated completion: September.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $435,900
