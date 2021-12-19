3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $440,000

Desirable Rustic Ridge ranch style home with living all on one level. Spacious lot with mature trees, oversize double garage with lots of storage and back yard access. Living area is open and spacious to dining and the kitchen. Large walk in pantry. Master suite is super sized with private bath and walk-in closet, two more additional bedroom and bath. Lower level features a wonderful guest area with private bath (non conforming) Large storage or craft room plus a walk in concrete vault.