Wow! Beautifully-maintained, spacious home on over 1/4 acre! Unbelievably awesome garage. 3 car with TANDEM 3rd car including an overhead door leading to the backyard. Current owner had planned a future shop in the rear of the property. Basement is framed. Beautifully landscaped and fully-fenced yard. Super nice great room concept! Cathedral ceilings, great fireplace. Cozy home! Home warranty offered by Seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The residents of one sober living house received disposable cameras and journals to document their lives. Here is what they shared.
Susie McMurry, a Casper philanthropist and volunteer known for her decades of generous giving around Wyoming, died Saturday. She was 76.
The massive pileups left one person dead and an unspecified number of people injured. They also shut down Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office said more than 50 vehicles were involved in the pileup.
While many lawmakers recognized the fight for individual freedoms, there were concerns that federal vaccination and masking requirements would…