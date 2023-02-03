Wow! Beautifully-maintained, spacious home on over 1/4 acre! Unbelievably awesome garage. 3 car with TANDEM 3rd car including an overhead door leading to the backyard. Current owner had planned a future shop in the rear of the property. Basement is framed. Beautifully landscaped and fully-fenced yard. Super nice great room concept! Cathedral ceilings, great fireplace. Cozy home! Home warranty offered by Seller.