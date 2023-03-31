Beautiful New Construction available in GreyStone by Caliber Construction! This 4 level home is 1555 total finished sq., 333 unfinished sq. ft. bonus room, 630 unfinished sq. ft. bsmt, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. This home is currently being framed and will be available early fall. Contract Broke One Real Estate for additional information!
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $458,000
