3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $46,000

Find yourself at home in this move in ready mobile located in a 55+ Retirement Community in East Casper. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a bright and open floor plan with sunlit kitchen and dining area, private owner's suite with large walk-in closet and soaker tub, ample storage space, central air, and relaxing outdoor area with storage shed. For additional information or to schedule a showing, call Autumn Petty at 307-277-2967.

