Why wait for new construction? This newer construction, East side home is waiting for you today. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and room to add your touch in the unfinished basement. For more information call, Shannon Bakersky with House Real Estate Group 307.337.5951
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $460,000
