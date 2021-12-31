3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $461,900

Quality new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! The Bailey II by Tri Mountain Homes features an open floorplan, spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling, cathedral ceiling in entry area, all in a great east-side location! This home has been upgraded with a 3rd car garage, AC, black windows, upgraded cabinetry, upgraded lighting, quartz countertops, tile backsplash in kitchen, and windows in garage doors. Estimated completion: May.