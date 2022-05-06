3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $478,000

Find the convenience of shopping, schools, theater and dining all within minutes of this 3 bed, 2.5 bath sprawling ranch style home with a 32'x26'8 garage. Cozy up to the gas fireplace on those cold winter nights. Upgrades include 42x12 covered back patio, tankless hot water, upgraded cabinets, windows and hard surface counters, central air. LVT flooring throughout and soft, warm carpet in bedrooms. Standard front yard landscaping with sprinkler system, 6' wood fence and exterior stone. Call BrokerOne today