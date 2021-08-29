 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $489,000

Great Location! Picture Perfect Home, Beautiful Mature Yard! This property has it all. This full brick, ranch style, home has all the living on one level and features hardwood floors, new kitchen, large master bedroom with spacious 5 piece bath. New paint inside and out. Designed for family, friends and entertaining. The back yard patio is covered with a new pergola for perfect warm sunny mornings and shaded evenings. This home is perfectly situated facing the west and the garage faces south.

