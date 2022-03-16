3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $495,000

Custom built in 1972 for the original one owner home. Beautifully constructed ranch home with full unfinished basement with 2nd stair way from the over sized heated and plumbed garage/shop area. Basement has 2 roughed in baths and is fully framed. Office/Den could be an additional bedroom. Large kitchen with Saint Charles Cabinets, separate formal dining with lots of built ins, open to the great room with wood burning fireplace and double sliding door to a secluded patio area.