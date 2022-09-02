3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $495,500

Wide open views in rural Wyoming only minutes from Casper. Welcome to this 3 bed, 2 bath open concept home situated on over 39 acres. All of the bedrooms feature walk-in closets. The primary bedroom has an en suite bath that includes a large tiled shower. The home also has its own private well and septic. Just a few steps away from the home sits a 30' x 40' shop on a poured concrete floor, large overhead door and power. Contact Derek Zarello, 402.310.5026 with Team Zarello and Coldwell Banker for more info.