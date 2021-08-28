 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $496,900

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $496,900

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $496,900

If you want a home that reflects lots of care & pride come see this 3 bedroom 2.75 bathroom located in East Casper. Featuring over 3600 SF of living, central air, kitchen with all appliances, two gas fireplaces, main level laundry, sprinkler system, 3 car attached garage, over 9000 SF lot, vinyl fencing and backs up to a walking path! Close to restaurants, banking and shopping. Seller is also offering a one year Home Warranty. Carpet in living room and stairway will be replaced.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News