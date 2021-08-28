3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $496,900

If you want a home that reflects lots of care & pride come see this 3 bedroom 2.75 bathroom located in East Casper. Featuring over 3600 SF of living, central air, kitchen with all appliances, two gas fireplaces, main level laundry, sprinkler system, 3 car attached garage, over 9000 SF lot, vinyl fencing and backs up to a walking path! Close to restaurants, banking and shopping. Seller is also offering a one year Home Warranty. Carpet in living room and stairway will be replaced.