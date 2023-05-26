Beautiful ranch-style home on a spacious lot with great Casper Mountain views! The Obsidian - Gold Series by Millennium Construction features an open floorplan, vaulted ceiling, private master suite with walk-in closet, covered porch and patio and a great kitchen with island and pantry. This home has been upgraded with gas fireplace with stone surround, built-ins in living room, additional tile backsplash, storm doors, 3rd car garage, cabinet upgrades, additional landscaping for the larger lot and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $499,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest mining project announced as part of Wyoming’s rare earths rush comes with a lot of excitement — and some question marks.
A car being chased by police crashed into a concrete planter in downtown Casper, killing one person and injuring three more.
A visitor at Yellowstone National Park disturbed a bison calf that was struggling in the Lamar River on Saturday, resulting in the animal's death.
Attorneys in an Idaho lawsuit say high-profile anti-government activist Ammon Bundy is exploiting Wyoming’s controversial privacy laws.
A longtime Casper liquor store is changing hands — and will soon become the ninth off-track betting location in the area.