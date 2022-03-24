 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $500,000

Those looking for a spacious, welcoming and comfortable home are sure to be impressed by this Casper home. Situated on a 20-acre property down a quiet road and backing onto State land, this property offers privacy and peace, while still being a short 15-minute drive from the center of town. The open-plan and updated kitchen and dining room enjoy refinished wood floors and plenty of soft natural light thanks to the large windows and doors that capture the snowy mountain views.

