Beautiful ranch-style home on a spacious lot with great Casper Mountain views! The Obsidian - Gold Series by Millennium Construction features an open floorplan, vaulted ceiling, private master suite with walk-in closet, covered porch and patio and a great kitchen with island and pantry. This home has been upgraded with gas fireplace with stone surround, built-ins in living room, additional tile backsplash, storm doors, 3rd car garage, cabinet upgrades, additional landscaping for the larger lot and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $532,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The NCSD policy would restrict which bathrooms transgender students use and would remove liability protections for teachers who counsel studen…
The property borders about 8 miles of the North Platte River near Alcova Reservoir — a world-class trout fishery — and spans Natrona and Carbo…
Natrona County school board members chafed at a proposal to restrict which bathrooms transgender students use and remove liability protections…
In an unprecedented step, the state's top school leaders agreed to work toward a student-centered focus that would, one official said, mean 'c…
The Natrona County school security officer was fired after restraining a 7th grader. He says district employees who are white used more force …