Beautiful ranch-style home on a spacious lot with great Casper Mountain views! The Obsidian - Gold Series by Millennium Construction features an open floorplan, vaulted ceiling, private master suite with walk-in closet, covered porch and patio and a great kitchen with island and pantry. This home has been upgraded with gas fireplace with stone surround, built-ins in living room, additional tile backsplash, storm doors, 3rd car garage, cabinet upgrades, additional landscaping for the larger lot and more!