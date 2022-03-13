 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $535,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $535,000

Single level rural living!! This single level home has all your needs for rural living, spacious living room, with open concept that allows for entertainment. Property has a new septic tank, and new well head, new gas furnace/central air unit, and a new roof, new tankless water heater, and exterior siding replaced!!! This amazing property offers gorgeous views. Along with a two bay garage, all located on 3.88 Acres. Call Spencer for personal tour 307-640-7044!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News