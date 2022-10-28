 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $54,000

  • Updated
South facing newer 18x80 mobile home with great mountain views. This well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home has easy maintenance vinyl tile, central air, ceiling fans, master bed with walk in closet, nice double pain windows, all situated on a corner lot. This is a rented lot. Call Anne Myers for your personal tour 307-258-7997

