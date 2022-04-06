Like New! Modern colors and pristine condition welcome you home. Flooring is beautiful laminate and master bedroom is sure to please. Located now on a rental lot that may permit your animals OR is only months away from being allowed to move! Tour this today with Rita Parker, No Place Like Home Real Estate, 307-247-0963!
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $55,000
