Meticulously remodeled, immaculately presented and perfectly positioned on 18.24 acres, it simply doesn’t get any better than this. The lucky new owners of this one-level, stick-built home will enjoy all the contemporary comforts and must-have modern features you could ever wish for along with a peaceful location just 15 minutes (approx.) from the center of Casper. A complete remodel in 2018 has transformed this home and added a new show-stopping 400sqft master suite with a walk-in closet and an opulent
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The toddler ran into the street, where the child was hit by a pickup, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report.
- Updated
Jack Corson was moving cattle when the storm took him by surprise. Quick thinking and good fortune helped to save his life.
- Updated
The move to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican is symbolic and representative of the far right's continued frustration with the congresswoman following her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.
- Updated
The highway patrol is investigating a possible medical condition as a contributing factor in the deadly crash.
- Updated
PINEDALE — If a hunter posts self-congratulatory photos on Facebook with an elk, moose, wolf, badger or deer taken in a questionable hunt, a w…
- Updated
Authorities say the defendant admitted to kicking the woman while she was on the ground and telling a witness to deny it.
- Updated
Since what has become known as the pre-rally started in late July, a total of six people have died in motorcycle accidents in the Black Hills, including three who died before opening ceremonies at noon Friday in downtown Sturgis.
- Updated
A 15-year-old boy who rolled his truck near Hardin and then confessed to killing his dad to the state trooper investigating the crash was charged as an adult in Sheridan, Wyoming, Circuit Court with second-degree murder according to court documents filed on July 29.
- Updated
Wyoming has not added more than 500 new infections in a single update since Jan. 12.
- Updated
The University of Wyoming will require masks indoors for students, staff and faculty through at least Sept. 20, trustees voted Wednesday.