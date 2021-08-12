3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $550,000

Meticulously remodeled, immaculately presented and perfectly positioned on 18.24 acres, it simply doesn’t get any better than this. The lucky new owners of this one-level, stick-built home will enjoy all the contemporary comforts and must-have modern features you could ever wish for along with a peaceful location just 15 minutes (approx.) from the center of Casper. A complete remodel in 2018 has transformed this home and added a new show-stopping 400sqft master suite with a walk-in closet and an opulent