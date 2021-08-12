 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $550,000

Meticulously remodeled, immaculately presented and perfectly positioned on 18.24 acres, it simply doesn’t get any better than this. The lucky new owners of this one-level, stick-built home will enjoy all the contemporary comforts and must-have modern features you could ever wish for along with a peaceful location just 15 minutes (approx.) from the center of Casper. A complete remodel in 2018 has transformed this home and added a new show-stopping 400sqft master suite with a walk-in closet and an opulent

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News