3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $550,000

Single level rural living!! This single level home has all your needs for rural living, spacious living room, with open concept that allows for entertainment. Property has a new septic tank, and new well head, new gas furnace/central air unit, and a new roof, new tankless water heater, and exterior siding replaced!!! This amazing property offers gorgeous views. Along with a two bay garage, all located on 3.88 Acres. Call Spencer for personal tour 307-640-7044!!!

