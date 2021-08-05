3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $557,000

Exquisitely cared for Prairie Style vintage home in the South Wolcott Historic District. Oversized 2 car garage. Incredible perennial gardens & plantings compliment the stamped concrete patio with pergola. Hardwood floors, main floor laundry & brand new master bath. Full bath on main floor also gutted down to the studs. Newer maple kitchen with quartz countertops & tile backsplash plus stainless appliances. Huge master bedroom with 2 closets. Formal dining with built-ins.