The Blueridge Floor Plan by Caliber Construction! This home is 1938 finished sq. ft. on a 1938 unfinished sq. ft. bsmt, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. This home comes with quartz countertops, electric fireplace, on demand hot water heater, central air, lvt in the kitchen, living, dining room & hallways, stainless steel appliances, coffee bar area with water spicket, 5 piece master bath with a tiled master shower and tub with a tiled liner,
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $559,000
