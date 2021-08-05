 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $560,000

If you are looking for a country property that has loads of storage for your outdoor activity equipment, this is the perfect place! You can enjoy its expansive views of the city & mountains while lounging in the hot tub on the backyard deck. The lower level also features a lovely pergola & the front yard is wonderful!

