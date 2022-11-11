Are you looking for the perfect blend of excellence and functional living space? This three bedroom, two full baths, and a large three car garage, has a zero step entry from garage to home, and no steps in the home at all. Open living, kitchen, and dining, with large windows, a spacious kitchen, featuring high quality stainless steel appliances and fixtures. The master suite offers a large walk-in closet, walk-in shower and dual sinks. This home is constructed of high efficiency,
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $565,000
