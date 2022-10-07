The Caesar Model is the perfect blend of elegance and functional living space. Excellent floor plan with 2 bedrooms and an office or 3rd bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, large 3 car garage with 9-foot-tall doors and storage area that also serves as a sound buffer. This home is a zero-step entry from garage to home and no steps in home at all. Open living, kitchen, and dining with large windows. Spacious kitchen featuring high-quality stainless-steel appliances and fixtures.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $565,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people died Saturday in Converse County when the pickup they were driving rolled over near Douglas.
This is the emotional moment a cat owner was reunited with her lost cat, Oliver. Luckily a doorbell camera captured the whole thing.
Wyoming Game and Fish staff attempted to immobilize and transport the moose, but were unsuccessful after he managed to climb out of the top of a trailer.
The officers identified in the Oath Keeper logs now work at the Laramie Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy.
Pokes struggle to contain Chevan Cordeiro again in 33-16 loss to San Jose State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
A Wyoming woman died Wednesday when the car she was driving rolled along a county road near La Barge.
The Federal Election Commission has informed Harriet Hageman’s campaign that its latest filing failed to meet federal regulations.
The letter, signed by additional lawyers, says the group is disappointed that Hageman continues to make "vague statements" about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.
The Campbell County GOP urged voters to support Republican nominees, rather than independents, in the upcoming general election.
Multiple agencies are searching for the hiker on foot, ATV and horseback.