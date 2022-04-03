 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $570,000

NEW PICTURES COMING! Minutes from downtown Casper, 1314 N. Sweet Creek Road. 2,400’, 3 bedroom, 2 ½ Bath, Birch Hand-Scraped Hard-Wood & Tile floors, JELD-WEN Casement Windows, Natural Gas Furnace, Hot Water Heater, & Kitchen Range, New Dishwasher. Log siding, Steel Roof, Wood Burning Stove, Large Deck, Sprinkler System, 42’x80’ shop/barn, New Septic System and New leech field . Located on 2.83 acres. HOA. Casper-Alcova Irrigation.

