The Caesar Model is the perfect blend of elegance and functional living space. Excellent floor plan with 2 bedrooms and an office or 3rd bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, large 3 car garage with 9-foot-tall doors and storage area that also serves as a sound buffer. This home is a zero-step entry from garage to home and no steps in home at all. Open living, kitchen, and dining with large windows. Spacious kitchen featuring high-quality stainless-steel appliances and fixtures.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $574,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Albany County's board of commissioners was justified in authorizing a 120-turbine wind farm to proceed almost two years ago, the Wyoming Supre…
Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder has added five players during the spring signing period, including 7-foot Nebraska transfer Oleg Kojenets on Monday.
Six Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters at the University of Wyoming revealed their names after a judge twice denied their anonymity requests i…
McDonald's is rolling out a series of changes designed to improve its signature burgers.
Fort Lewis College transfer Akuel Kot, who averaged 24.3 points last season, signed with Wyoming on Tuesday.