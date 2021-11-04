 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $589,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $589,000

Beautiful One level home near river with stunning mountain views!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 4 car attached garage features vaulted ceiling‘s in large family room area, private office, formal dining, sunroom, chefs kitchen, radiant floor heat, central air, all bedrooms have walk in closets. There is a master bedroom complete with five piece master bath, walk-in shower and whirlpool tub, and walk out access to large backyard deck!

