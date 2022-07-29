This home is immaculate! Beautiful hickory flooring welcomes you through this open floorplan. The gourmet kitchen is complete with a custom wine bar & a walk in pantry. An oversized master suite with heated floors in the ensuite bath & a large walk in closet provides the perfect retreat. The huge walk out basement has tons of natural light & an additional guest suite. Top it all off with plenty of the finer details like steel siding, a covered composite deck, AND zero entry doorways so steps are no matter!
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $589,900
-
- Updated
