3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $593,900

Quality new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! The Hannah II - Gold Series features an open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen with island & walk-in pantry, private master suite with 5-piece bath & walk-in closet and more! This home has been upgraded with 9' walls in the walk-out basement, AC, spacious composite deck with excellent Casper Mountain views, gas fireplace with built-ins, 3rd car garage, black windows, quartz countertops, upgraded lighting and mirrors! Estimated completion: January.

