The Caesar Model is the perfect blend of elegance and functional living space. Excellent floor plan with 2 bedrooms and an office or 3rd bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, large 3 car garage with 9-foot-tall doors and storage area that also serves as a sound buffer. This home is a zero-step entry from garage to home and no steps in home at all. Open living, kitchen, and dining with large windows. Spacious kitchen featuring high-quality stainless-steel appliances and fixtures.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $595,000
