3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $617,900

Quality new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! Don't miss this excellent east-side location, spacious floorplan & great enlarged garage! Standard features include an open floorplan, spacious covered patio and porch, cook's kitchen with island and walk-in pantry, spacious master with walk-in closet and 5-piece bath & more. This home has been upgraded with a 3rd car garage with tandem 4th & 10' doors, custom front elevation, black windows, AC, 9’ basement, upgraded lighting, LVT in great room & more!

