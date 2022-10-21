3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $620,000

This custom ranch style home boasts just over 12 acres with stunning views of Casper Mountain! Featuring a 3 car garage, private master suite with a full 5 piece master bath, large kitchen with island and a large pantry, upgraded cabinets, quartz counter tops, tile flooring and so much more! A south facing sunroom with an attached deck makes enjoying the view possible year round! Estimated Completion mid December Call Kaytie Dykes for your private viewing today! 307-267-7782