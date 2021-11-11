3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $633,000

Beautiful, spacious, east-side new construction! The Monterey by Bighorn Builders features an open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, ample windows, fireplace with stone surround, 3 car garage with tandem 4th, skip-troweled drywall texture and more! Check out the great location off Country Club and exceptional master with tray ceiling, 5-piece bath and walk-in closet. The oversized dining area and ample covered patio with stamped concrete make this home perfect for entertaining. Estimated completion: December.