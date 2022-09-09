3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $649,900

Quality new construction with amazing mountain views! The Paige II Gold Series by Tri Mountain Homes features an open floorplan, covered porch, private master suite with a walk-in closet and 5-piece bath and more, all standard! This home has been upgraded with custom appliances, 9' walls in basement, gas fireplace with shiplap surround and built-ins, black windows, upgraded cabinetry, upgraded doors, upgraded appliances, additional recessed can lights and more! Estimated completion: March.