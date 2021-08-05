3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $650,000

The epitome of modern luxury and privacy, perfectly positioned to enjoy the unobstructed view of morning sunrises and evening sunsets on 2.54 acres at the top of Casper Mountain just steps away from Hogadon Ski resort. The interior is open and inviting, with a sun-filled main level, including a chefs kitchen, dining room and living space that flow seamlessly. Vaulted ceilings, hickory hardwood floors & cabinets, 3-bedroom/2.5-bath/2 car detached 20x30 shop, this home is a dream come true.