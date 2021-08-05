 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $650,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $650,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $650,000

The epitome of modern luxury and privacy, perfectly positioned to enjoy the unobstructed view of morning sunrises and evening sunsets on 2.54 acres at the top of Casper Mountain just steps away from Hogadon Ski resort. The interior is open and inviting, with a sun-filled main level, including a chefs kitchen, dining room and living space that flow seamlessly. Vaulted ceilings, hickory hardwood floors & cabinets, 3-bedroom/2.5-bath/2 car detached 20x30 shop, this home is a dream come true.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News