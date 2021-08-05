The epitome of modern luxury and privacy, perfectly positioned to enjoy the unobstructed view of morning sunrises and evening sunsets on 2.54 acres at the top of Casper Mountain just steps away from Hogadon Ski resort. The interior is open and inviting, with a sun-filled main level, including a chefs kitchen, dining room and living space that flow seamlessly. Vaulted ceilings, hickory hardwood floors & cabinets, 3-bedroom/2.5-bath/2 car detached 20x30 shop, this home is a dream come true.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The quake was centered about 7 miles northwest of Rolling Hills. But it was felt by people in Casper, about 20 miles to the west.
- Updated
Authorities said the three were traveling from Bismarck to Sheridan.
- Updated
Police say the man was sleeping under the semi-truck when it was parked. He was run over when the vehicle started moving again.
- Updated
PRO RODEO
- Updated
The drugs have an estimated street value of roughly $150 million, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
- Updated
The last time Wyoming clocked more than 1,000 total active cases was Feb. 5.
- Updated
The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees shut down public comment after a resident began yelling at trustees and refused to give up the mic when his allotted public comment period was over.
- Updated
Gordon says he will not require Wyoming school districts to implement mask mandates this fall.
- Updated
32-year-old Alisha Waters and her two children, a boy and a girl, were killed Sunday.
- Updated
The Wyoming Democrats will be the 17th state party to unionize.