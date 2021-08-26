Exquisite home with exceptional finish work and craftsmanship. Large great room with soaring cathedral ceilings, granite counters and copper appliances in kitchen with adjacent library and master suite with ample closet space and heated tile floors in the bath area. Laundry room opens on to the mud room off the garage and to the back of the master closet making it super convenient. Downstairs you will find a beautiful family room with a 2nd gas fireplace, 2 more bedrooms, a dedicated craft room and
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $655,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 11 min to read
Loud and controversial, the makeup mogul has built a quiet life as the city's biggest name.
Gerst: I wanted to paint the most complete picture of his time here that I could without getting to ask him the questions that have been burning in my mind — why Casper? Why yaks? Do you like it here?
- Updated
The 26 COVID deaths are the most announced in a single week since February.
- Updated
- 10 min to read
Fossil fuels have powered Wyoming’s economy for decades. But a new 'all-of-the-above' energy strategy is rekindling a long-standing debate about the state's future.
- Updated
The body of Tatum Morell, a 23-year-old woman who went missing while hiking in the Beartooth Mountains in early July, was recovered on Sunday.
- Updated
The state’s number of total active cases is 2,899. That number is up 2,097 from a month ago.
- Updated
The editorial board writes: Why are the places with the lowest taxes and least regulation also the communities that are losing residents? If it was simply a matter of cutting taxes and waiting for the crowds to show up, shouldn’t we have seen that by now?
- Updated
George Geyer was remembered for his smile, his friendly greetings and never talking politics.
- Updated
Casper agencies are reinstating some COVID precautions, officials said Monday.
- Updated
Spencer Elden, now 30, has spent his entire life in the public eye, and his feelings have evolved on the album cover, where he is pictured naked in a pool.