3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $670,900

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $670,900

Quality new construction with amazing mountain views! The Hannah II Gold Series by Tri Mountain Homes features an open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, covered patio and porch, private master suite with a walk-in closet and 5-piece bath and more, all standard! This home has been upgraded with custom appliances, 9' walls in basement, 3rd car garage, gas fireplace with shiplap surround, vinyl fence, black windows, additional stonework, built-ins, upgraded cabinetry and more! Estimated completion: September.

