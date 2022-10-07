3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $670,900

Quality new construction and one-level living with amazing mountain views! The Hannah II Gold Series by Tri Mountain Homes features an open floorplan, covered and patio porch, private master suite with a walk-in closet and 5-piece bath and more, all standard! This home has been upgraded with an enlarged 3 car garage, custom appliances, gas fireplace w/ shiplap surround & built-ins, black windows, upgraded cabinetry, cabinets above washer & dryer, upgraded garage doors, additional lighting & more!