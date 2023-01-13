3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $684,900

New construction by Tri Mountain Homes! The Hannah II Gold series features an open floor plan, a chef's kitchen with large island, vaulted ceilings, a spacious walk-in pantry, a covered porch and patio, all standard! This home has been upgraded with an enlarged entry, gas fireplace with custom surround, custom front elevation, LVT in great room, glass in garage doors, additional lighting, upgraded kitchen cabinets and hardware, built-ins, freestanding utility sink in laundry and enlarged 3 car garage.