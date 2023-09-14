Beautiful new construction by Bighorn Builders! This custom ranch style floorplan features an open layout, vaulted ceiling, spacious kitchen with large island, private master suite with 5-piece bath and tray ceiling, custom appliances, covered patio with stamped and stained concrete and a gas fire pit. Don't miss out on these great mountain views! Estimated completion: October.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $699,000
