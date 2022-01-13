 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $699,000

Casper Mountain Custom Log Home With Higher End Finishes on 2.08 acres. Complete With Furnishings, and Gorgeous Trees All Around! Hand Hewn Massive Logs With Full Length Deck & Year-round Access. Don't Miss This One! Call Gary Lever For Private Showing 307-247-1032

