 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Memorial Hospital Converse County

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $7,400

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $7,400

Ready for some TLC! 1973 Falcon mobile home with 3 beds and 2 baths on a fenced rented lot. Lot rent is $575/mo and includes city water, sewer & trash. Seller will finance with $4,000 down. Call Dorie G Nelson @ Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News