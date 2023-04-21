Quality new construction by Tri Mountain Homes! This ranch style home features an open floorplan, chef's kitchen w/ large island, luxurious master w/ five-piece bath & walk-in closet, covered patio & porch, vaulted ceilings, & more! This home has been upgraded w/ a 3 car garage w/ windows in door, custom front elevation, 9' walls in basement, gas fireplace w/ custom surround, KitchenAid appliance package, custom metal railing, ceramic tile backsplash, additional lighting, black windows, built-ins, & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $724,900
