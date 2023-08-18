Welcome to your rural dream, nestled on 14.81 acres of irrigated land, a masterfully crafted 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Ranch Style home by Blue Sky Builders. This exquisite home offers a perfect blend of elegance and comfort, providing the ultimate escape. Step inside and be captivated by the vaulted ceilings and large windows that create an atmosphere of openness and tranquility, while inviting an abundance of natural light into the living spaces and boasting stunning Mountain Views!
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $725,000
