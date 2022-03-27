3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $730,000

One of a kind custom contemporary ranch style home with walkout basement on estate lot. Incredible views of Casper Mountain. Private cul de sac location. A true THREE car garage & fantastic indoor pool & jacuzzi to keep all the kids coming to your house! ( square footage of pool area is 1,195 & not in other square feet shown) All 3 bedrooms are HUGE. The master suite also has its own balconied access to the jacuzzi & pool. Very open main floor design with bonus room above. Large kitchen with granite and