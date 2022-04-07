3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $750,000

This beautiful ranch style home in the most desirable subdivisions in the city, Rustic Ridge. Very open floor plan, with remodeled kitchen, cabinets with pull out drawers, granite counters throughout, newer appliances, and access to covered patio. Vaulted main area, Living room with gas fireplace, large formal dining room with built ins. Huge Master Bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, large master bath with jetted tub and walk-in shower. Wonderful office/den area with French doors and lots of windows!