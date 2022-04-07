 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $750,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $750,000

This beautiful ranch style home in the most desirable subdivisions in the city, Rustic Ridge. Very open floor plan, with remodeled kitchen, cabinets with pull out drawers, granite counters throughout, newer appliances, and access to covered patio. Vaulted main area, Living room with gas fireplace, large formal dining room with built ins. Huge Master Bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, large master bath with jetted tub and walk-in shower. Wonderful office/den area with French doors and lots of windows!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News