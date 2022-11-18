3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $760,000

Amazing quality in this beautiful ranch style home offered by Blu Sky Builders! This incredible home features an open floorplan, large windows to enjoy the Casper Mountain views, LVT flooring in living area, spacious kitchen with KitchenAid appliance package, luxurious master with 5-piece bath and walk-in closet, black casement windows, double entry door, matte black hardware package, Nest thermostat, smart garage door openers, on-demand water heater, water softener, 50 year shingles, and more!